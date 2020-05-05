Ex-Dividend Reminder: Washington Federal, MetLife and Charles Schwab

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/7/20, Washington Federal Inc (Symbol: WAFD), MetLife Inc (Symbol: MET), and The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Washington Federal Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 5/22/20, MetLife Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.46 on 6/12/20, and The Charles Schwab Corporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 5/22/20. As a percentage of WAFD's recent stock price of $25.79, this dividend works out to approximately 0.85%, so look for shares of Washington Federal Inc to trade 0.85% lower — all else being equal — when WAFD shares open for trading on 5/7/20. Similarly, investors should look for MET to open 1.32% lower in price and for SCHW to open 0.50% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WAFD, MET, and SCHW, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Washington Federal Inc (Symbol: WAFD):



MetLife Inc (Symbol: MET):



The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.41% for Washington Federal Inc, 5.30% for MetLife Inc, and 2.00% for The Charles Schwab Corporation.

In Tuesday trading, Washington Federal Inc shares are currently up about 0.9%, MetLife Inc shares are up about 1.6%, and The Charles Schwab Corporation shares are up about 1.2% on the day.

