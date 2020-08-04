Ex-Dividend Reminder: Warrior Met Coal, Rio Tinto and Unilever

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/6/20, Warrior Met Coal Inc (Symbol: HCC), Rio Tinto plc (Symbol: RIO), and Unilever N.V. (Symbol: UN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Warrior Met Coal Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 8/13/20, Rio Tinto plc will pay its semi-annual dividend of $1.55 on 9/17/20, and Unilever N.V. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4694 on 9/9/20. As a percentage of HCC's recent stock price of $15.87, this dividend works out to approximately 0.32%, so look for shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc to trade 0.32% lower — all else being equal — when HCC shares open for trading on 8/6/20. Similarly, investors should look for RIO to open 2.51% lower in price and for UN to open 0.79% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HCC, RIO, and UN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Warrior Met Coal Inc (Symbol: HCC):



Rio Tinto plc (Symbol: RIO):



Unilever N.V. (Symbol: UN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.26% for Warrior Met Coal Inc, 5.02% for Rio Tinto plc, and 3.16% for Unilever N.V..

In Tuesday trading, Warrior Met Coal Inc shares are currently off about 1.8%, Rio Tinto plc shares are off about 0.3%, and Unilever N.V. shares are off about 0.9% on the day.

