Ex-Dividend Reminder: Warner Music Group Corp, ARKO Corp and Aramark

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/21/22, Warner Music Group Corp (Symbol: WMG), ARKO Corp (Symbol: ARKO), and Aramark (Symbol: ARMK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Warner Music Group Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.16 on 12/1/22, ARKO Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.03 on 12/6/22, and Aramark will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.11 on 12/5/22. As a percentage of WMG's recent stock price of $27.19, this dividend works out to approximately 0.59%, so look for shares of Warner Music Group Corp to trade 0.59% lower — all else being equal — when WMG shares open for trading on 11/21/22. Similarly, investors should look for ARKO to open 0.34% lower in price and for ARMK to open 0.28% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WMG, ARKO, and ARMK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Warner Music Group Corp (Symbol: WMG):



ARKO Corp (Symbol: ARKO):



Aramark (Symbol: ARMK):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.35% for Warner Music Group Corp, 1.34% for ARKO Corp, and 1.11% for Aramark.

In Thursday trading, Warner Music Group Corp shares are currently down about 3.4%, ARKO Corp shares are down about 0.3%, and Aramark shares are down about 1.9% on the day.

