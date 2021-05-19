Ex-Dividend Reminder: Warner Music Group, Atmos Energy and Viatris

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/21/21, Warner Music Group Corp (Symbol: WMG), Atmos Energy Corp. (Symbol: ATO), and Viatris Inc (Symbol: VTRS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Warner Music Group Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 6/1/21, Atmos Energy Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.625 on 6/7/21, and Viatris Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.11 on 6/16/21. As a percentage of WMG's recent stock price of $34.40, this dividend works out to approximately 0.35%, so look for shares of Warner Music Group Corp to trade 0.35% lower — all else being equal — when WMG shares open for trading on 5/21/21. Similarly, investors should look for ATO to open 0.63% lower in price and for VTRS to open 0.69% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WMG, ATO, and VTRS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Warner Music Group Corp (Symbol: WMG):



Atmos Energy Corp. (Symbol: ATO):



Viatris Inc (Symbol: VTRS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.40% for Warner Music Group Corp, 2.53% for Atmos Energy Corp., and 2.77% for Viatris Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Warner Music Group Corp shares are currently down about 1.2%, Atmos Energy Corp. shares are off about 0.3%, and Viatris Inc shares are down about 1.1% on the day.

