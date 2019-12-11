Ex-Dividend Reminder: Walt Disney, DTE Energy and UGI

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/13/19, Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS), DTE Energy Co (Symbol: DTE), and UGI Corp. (Symbol: UGI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Walt Disney Co. will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.88 on 1/16/20, DTE Energy Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.0125 on 1/15/20, and UGI Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.325 on 1/1/20. As a percentage of DIS's recent stock price of $147.16, this dividend works out to approximately 0.60%, so look for shares of Walt Disney Co. to trade 0.60% lower — all else being equal — when DIS shares open for trading on 12/13/19. Similarly, investors should look for DTE to open 0.81% lower in price and for UGI to open 0.75% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DIS, DTE, and UGI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS):



DTE Energy Co (Symbol: DTE):



UGI Corp. (Symbol: UGI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.20% for Walt Disney Co. , 3.25% for DTE Energy Co, and 2.98% for UGI Corp..

In Wednesday trading, Walt Disney Co. shares are currently up about 0.7%, DTE Energy Co shares are off about 0.4%, and UGI Corp. shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.