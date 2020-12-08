Ex-Dividend Reminder: Walmart, Dick's Sporting Goods and TEGNA

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/10/20, Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT), Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS), and TEGNA Inc (Symbol: TGNA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Walmart Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.54 on 1/4/21, Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3125 on 12/29/20, and TEGNA Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.07 on 1/4/21. As a percentage of WMT's recent stock price of $147.32, this dividend works out to approximately 0.37%, so look for shares of Walmart Inc to trade 0.37% lower — all else being equal — when WMT shares open for trading on 12/10/20. Similarly, investors should look for DKS to open 0.56% lower in price and for TGNA to open 0.48% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WMT, DKS, and TGNA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT):



Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS):



TEGNA Inc (Symbol: TGNA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.47% for Walmart Inc, 2.24% for Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc, and 1.90% for TEGNA Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Walmart Inc shares are currently off about 0.5%, Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc shares are up about 0.5%, and TEGNA Inc shares are down about 0.2% on the day.

