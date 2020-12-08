Markets
WMT

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Walmart, Dick's Sporting Goods and TEGNA

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/10/20, Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT), Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS), and TEGNA Inc (Symbol: TGNA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Walmart Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.54 on 1/4/21, Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3125 on 12/29/20, and TEGNA Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.07 on 1/4/21. As a percentage of WMT's recent stock price of $147.32, this dividend works out to approximately 0.37%, so look for shares of Walmart Inc to trade 0.37% lower — all else being equal — when WMT shares open for trading on 12/10/20. Similarly, investors should look for DKS to open 0.56% lower in price and for TGNA to open 0.48% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WMT, DKS, and TGNA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT):

WMT+Dividend+History+Chart

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS):

DKS+Dividend+History+Chart

TEGNA Inc (Symbol: TGNA):

TGNA+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.47% for Walmart Inc, 2.24% for Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc, and 1.90% for TEGNA Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Walmart Inc shares are currently off about 0.5%, Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc shares are up about 0.5%, and TEGNA Inc shares are down about 0.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WMT DKS TGNA

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular