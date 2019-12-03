Ex-Dividend Reminder: Walmart, Churchill Downs and Dominion Energy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/5/19, Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT), Churchill Downs, Inc. (Symbol: CHDN), and Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Walmart Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.53 on 1/2/20, Churchill Downs, Inc. will pay its annual dividend of $0.581 on 1/3/20, and Dominion Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.9175 on 12/20/19. As a percentage of WMT's recent stock price of $118.05, this dividend works out to approximately 0.45%, so look for shares of Walmart Inc to trade 0.45% lower — all else being equal — when WMT shares open for trading on 12/5/19. Similarly, investors should look for CHDN to open 0.45% lower in price and for D to open 1.12% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WMT, CHDN, and D, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT):



Churchill Downs, Inc. (Symbol: CHDN):



Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.80% for Walmart Inc, 0.45% for Churchill Downs, Inc., and 4.47% for Dominion Energy Inc .

In Tuesday trading, Walmart Inc shares are currently off about 1%, Churchill Downs, Inc. shares are off about 1%, and Dominion Energy Inc shares are trading flat on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.