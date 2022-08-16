Ex-Dividend Reminder: Walgreens Boots Alliance, Bath & Body Works and Avista

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/18/22, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA), Bath & Body Works Inc (Symbol: BBWI), and Avista Corp (Symbol: AVA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.48 on 9/9/22, Bath & Body Works Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 9/2/22, and Avista Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.44 on 9/15/22. As a percentage of WBA's recent stock price of $41.26, this dividend works out to approximately 1.16%, so look for shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc to trade 1.16% lower — all else being equal — when WBA shares open for trading on 8/18/22. Similarly, investors should look for BBWI to open 0.50% lower in price and for AVA to open 0.99% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WBA, BBWI, and AVA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA):



Bath & Body Works Inc (Symbol: BBWI):



Avista Corp (Symbol: AVA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.65% for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, 1.99% for Bath & Body Works Inc, and 3.96% for Avista Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc shares are currently up about 0.5%, Bath & Body Works Inc shares are up about 2.5%, and Avista Corp shares are up about 0.7% on the day.

