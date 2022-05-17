Ex-Dividend Reminder: Wabtec, Snap-On and Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/19/22, Wabtec Corp (Symbol: WAB), Snap-On, Inc. (Symbol: SNA), and Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc (Symbol: SWM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Wabtec Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 5/27/22, Snap-On, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.42 on 6/10/22, and Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.44 on 6/24/22. As a percentage of WAB's recent stock price of $87.97, this dividend works out to approximately 0.17%, so look for shares of Wabtec Corp to trade 0.17% lower — all else being equal — when WAB shares open for trading on 5/19/22. Similarly, investors should look for SNA to open 0.65% lower in price and for SWM to open 1.60% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WAB, SNA, and SWM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Wabtec Corp (Symbol: WAB):



Snap-On, Inc. (Symbol: SNA):



Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc (Symbol: SWM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.68% for Wabtec Corp, 2.59% for Snap-On, Inc., and 6.40% for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Wabtec Corp shares are currently up about 1.9%, Snap-On, Inc. shares are up about 1.2%, and Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc shares are up about 2.1% on the day.

