Ex-Dividend Reminder: Wabtec, Louisiana-Pacific and WestRock

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/12/20, Wabtec Corp (Symbol: WAB), Louisiana-Pacific Corp (Symbol: LPX), and WestRock Co (Symbol: WRK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Wabtec Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 11/27/20, Louisiana-Pacific Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.145 on 12/1/20, and WestRock Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 11/24/20. As a percentage of WAB's recent stock price of $69.55, this dividend works out to approximately 0.17%, so look for shares of Wabtec Corp to trade 0.17% lower — all else being equal — when WAB shares open for trading on 11/12/20. Similarly, investors should look for LPX to open 0.49% lower in price and for WRK to open 0.49% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WAB, LPX, and WRK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Wabtec Corp (Symbol: WAB):



Louisiana-Pacific Corp (Symbol: LPX):



WestRock Co (Symbol: WRK):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.69% for Wabtec Corp, 1.96% for Louisiana-Pacific Corp, and 1.96% for WestRock Co.

In Tuesday trading, Wabtec Corp shares are currently up about 1.4%, Louisiana-Pacific Corp shares are up about 2.7%, and WestRock Co shares are up about 1.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.