Ex-Dividend Reminder: Wabtec, Hawaiian Holdings and Corning

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/14/19, Wabtec Corp (Symbol: WAB), Hawaiian Holdings Inc (Symbol: HA), and Corning Inc (Symbol: GLW) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Wabtec Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 11/29/19, Hawaiian Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 11/29/19, and Corning Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 12/13/19. As a percentage of WAB's recent stock price of $78.69, this dividend works out to approximately 0.15%, so look for shares of Wabtec Corp to trade 0.15% lower — all else being equal — when WAB shares open for trading on 11/14/19. Similarly, investors should look for HA to open 0.39% lower in price and for GLW to open 0.67% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WAB, HA, and GLW, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Wabtec Corp (Symbol: WAB):



Hawaiian Holdings Inc (Symbol: HA):



Corning Inc (Symbol: GLW):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.61% for Wabtec Corp, 1.58% for Hawaiian Holdings Inc, and 2.68% for Corning Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Wabtec Corp shares are currently up about 0.1%, Hawaiian Holdings Inc shares are up about 0.6%, and Corning Inc shares are off about 0.2% on the day.

