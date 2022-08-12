Markets
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Vulcan Materials, Marathon Oil and Marathon Petroleum

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/16/22, Vulcan Materials Co (Symbol: VMC), Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO), and Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Vulcan Materials Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 9/2/22, Marathon Oil Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 9/12/22, and Marathon Petroleum Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.58 on 9/12/22. As a percentage of VMC's recent stock price of $176.65, this dividend works out to approximately 0.23%, so look for shares of Vulcan Materials Co to trade 0.23% lower — all else being equal — when VMC shares open for trading on 8/16/22. Similarly, investors should look for MRO to open 0.34% lower in price and for MPC to open 0.60% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for VMC, MRO, and MPC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Vulcan Materials Co (Symbol: VMC):

VMC+Dividend+History+Chart

Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO):

MRO+Dividend+History+Chart

Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC):

MPC+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.91% for Vulcan Materials Co, 1.34% for Marathon Oil Corp., and 2.40% for Marathon Petroleum Corp..

In Friday trading, Vulcan Materials Co shares are currently up about 0.6%, Marathon Oil Corp. shares are off about 0.3%, and Marathon Petroleum Corp. shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

