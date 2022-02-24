Ex-Dividend Reminder: Vulcan Materials, Advanced Drainage Systems and Ashland Global Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/28/22, Vulcan Materials Co (Symbol: VMC), Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (Symbol: WMS), and Ashland Global Holdings Inc (Symbol: ASH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Vulcan Materials Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 3/14/22, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.11 on 3/15/22, and Ashland Global Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 3/15/22. As a percentage of VMC's recent stock price of $170.44, this dividend works out to approximately 0.23%, so look for shares of Vulcan Materials Co to trade 0.23% lower — all else being equal — when VMC shares open for trading on 2/28/22. Similarly, investors should look for WMS to open 0.11% lower in price and for ASH to open 0.33% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for VMC, WMS, and ASH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Vulcan Materials Co (Symbol: VMC):



Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (Symbol: WMS):



Ashland Global Holdings Inc (Symbol: ASH):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.94% for Vulcan Materials Co, 0.43% for Advanced Drainage Systems Inc, and 1.33% for Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

In Thursday trading, Vulcan Materials Co shares are currently down about 2.8%, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc shares are off about 4.7%, and Ashland Global Holdings Inc shares are off about 2.4% on the day.

