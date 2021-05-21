Ex-Dividend Reminder: Voya Financial, Teradyne and Ritchie Bros Auctioneers

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/25/21, Voya Financial Inc (Symbol: VOYA), Teradyne, Inc. (Symbol: TER), and Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc (Symbol: RBA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Voya Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.165 on 6/29/21, Teradyne, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 6/18/21, and Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 6/16/21. As a percentage of VOYA's recent stock price of $66.40, this dividend works out to approximately 0.25%, so look for shares of Voya Financial Inc to trade 0.25% lower — all else being equal — when VOYA shares open for trading on 5/25/21. Similarly, investors should look for TER to open 0.08% lower in price and for RBA to open 0.35% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for VOYA, TER, and RBA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Voya Financial Inc (Symbol: VOYA):



Teradyne, Inc. (Symbol: TER):



Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc (Symbol: RBA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.99% for Voya Financial Inc, 0.32% for Teradyne, Inc., and 1.41% for Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc.

In Friday trading, Voya Financial Inc shares are currently up about 0.9%, Teradyne, Inc. shares are off about 0.9%, and Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc shares are up about 0.8% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.