Ex-Dividend Reminder: Vornado Realty Trust, Healthpeak Properties and FB Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/5/21, Vornado Realty Trust (Symbol: VNO), Healthpeak Properties Inc (Symbol: PEAK), and FB Financial Corp (Symbol: FBK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Vornado Realty Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.53 on 11/19/21, Healthpeak Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 11/19/21, and FB Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.11 on 11/22/21. As a percentage of VNO's recent stock price of $43.16, this dividend works out to approximately 1.23%, so look for shares of Vornado Realty Trust to trade 1.23% lower — all else being equal — when VNO shares open for trading on 11/5/21. Similarly, investors should look for PEAK to open 0.84% lower in price and for FBK to open 0.24% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for VNO, PEAK, and FBK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Vornado Realty Trust (Symbol: VNO):



Healthpeak Properties Inc (Symbol: PEAK):



FB Financial Corp (Symbol: FBK):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.91% for Vornado Realty Trust, 3.38% for Healthpeak Properties Inc, and 0.97% for FB Financial Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Vornado Realty Trust shares are currently up about 0.3%, Healthpeak Properties Inc shares are up about 0.4%, and FB Financial Corp shares are off about 0.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.