Ex-Dividend Reminder: Vontier, Qualcomm and Shutterstock

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/31/22, Vontier Corp (Symbol: VNT), Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM), and Shutterstock Inc (Symbol: SSTK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Vontier Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.025 on 9/22/22, Qualcomm Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 9/22/22, and Shutterstock Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 9/15/22. As a percentage of VNT's recent stock price of $22.30, this dividend works out to approximately 0.11%, so look for shares of Vontier Corp to trade 0.11% lower — all else being equal — when VNT shares open for trading on 8/31/22. Similarly, investors should look for QCOM to open 0.54% lower in price and for SSTK to open 0.41% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for VNT, QCOM, and SSTK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Vontier Corp (Symbol: VNT):



Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM):



Shutterstock Inc (Symbol: SSTK):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.45% for Vontier Corp, 2.16% for Qualcomm Inc, and 1.66% for Shutterstock Inc.

In Monday trading, Vontier Corp shares are currently off about 1.2%, Qualcomm Inc shares are up about 0.3%, and Shutterstock Inc shares are down about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.