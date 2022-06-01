Ex-Dividend Reminder: Vodafone Group, Nike and Monro

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/3/22, Vodafone Group plc New (Symbol: VODPF), Nike (Symbol: NKE), and Monro Inc (Symbol: MNRO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Vodafone Group plc New will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.045 on 8/5/22, Nike will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.305 on 7/1/22, and Monro Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.28 on 6/20/22. As a percentage of VODPF's recent stock price of $1.62, this dividend works out to approximately 2.77%, so look for shares of Vodafone Group plc New to trade 2.77% lower — all else being equal — when VODPF shares open for trading on 6/3/22. Similarly, investors should look for NKE to open 0.25% lower in price and for MNRO to open 0.59% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Monro Inc (Symbol: MNRO) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 17+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for VODPF, NKE, and MNRO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Vodafone Group plc New (Symbol: VODPF):



Nike (Symbol: NKE):



Monro Inc (Symbol: MNRO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.54% for Vodafone Group plc New, 1.01% for Nike, and 2.34% for Monro Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Vodafone Group plc New shares are currently down about 2.5%, Nike shares are up about 1.1%, and Monro Inc shares are up about 0.8% on the day.

