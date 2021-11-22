Ex-Dividend Reminder: Vodafone Group, Kraft Heinz and NU Skin Enterprises

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/24/21, Vodafone Group plc New (Symbol: VODPF), Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC), and NU Skin Enterprises, Inc. (Symbol: NUS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Vodafone Group plc New will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.045 on 2/4/22, Kraft Heinz Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 12/17/21, and NU Skin Enterprises, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.38 on 12/8/21. As a percentage of VODPF's recent stock price of $1.53, this dividend works out to approximately 2.93%, so look for shares of Vodafone Group plc New to trade 2.93% lower — all else being equal — when VODPF shares open for trading on 11/24/21. Similarly, investors should look for KHC to open 1.13% lower in price and for NUS to open 0.81% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for VODPF, KHC, and NUS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Vodafone Group plc New (Symbol: VODPF):



Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC):



NU Skin Enterprises, Inc. (Symbol: NUS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.87% for Vodafone Group plc New, 4.52% for Kraft Heinz Co, and 3.26% for NU Skin Enterprises, Inc..

In Monday trading, Vodafone Group plc New shares are currently off about 1%, Kraft Heinz Co shares are up about 0.2%, and NU Skin Enterprises, Inc. shares are off about 0.3% on the day.

