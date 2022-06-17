Ex-Dividend Reminder: Vistra, LTC Properties and Federal Realty Investment Trust

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/21/22, Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST), LTC Properties, Inc. (Symbol: LTC), and Federal Realty Investment Trust (Symbol: FRT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Vistra Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.177 on 6/30/22, LTC Properties, Inc. will pay its monthly dividend of $0.19 on 6/30/22, and Federal Realty Investment Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.07 on 7/15/22. As a percentage of VST's recent stock price of $22.59, this dividend works out to approximately 0.78%, so look for shares of Vistra Corp to trade 0.78% lower — all else being equal — when VST shares open for trading on 6/21/22. Similarly, investors should look for LTC to open 0.51% lower in price and for FRT to open 1.13% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for VST, LTC, and FRT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST):



LTC Properties, Inc. (Symbol: LTC):



Federal Realty Investment Trust (Symbol: FRT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.13% for Vistra Corp, 6.12% for LTC Properties, Inc., and 4.51% for Federal Realty Investment Trust.

In Friday trading, Vistra Corp shares are currently up about 0.3%, LTC Properties, Inc. shares are up about 0.9%, and Federal Realty Investment Trust shares are up about 1.2% on the day.

