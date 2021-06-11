Ex-Dividend Reminder: Vistra, HCA Healthcare and Ares Management

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/15/21, Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST), HCA Healthcare Inc (Symbol: HCA), and Ares Management Corp (Symbol: ARES) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Vistra Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 6/30/21, HCA Healthcare Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.48 on 6/30/21, and Ares Management Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.47 on 6/30/21. As a percentage of VST's recent stock price of $18.23, this dividend works out to approximately 0.82%, so look for shares of Vistra Corp to trade 0.82% lower — all else being equal — when VST shares open for trading on 6/15/21. Similarly, investors should look for HCA to open 0.23% lower in price and for ARES to open 0.80% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for VST, HCA, and ARES, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST):



HCA Healthcare Inc (Symbol: HCA):



Ares Management Corp (Symbol: ARES):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.29% for Vistra Corp, 0.91% for HCA Healthcare Inc, and 3.18% for Ares Management Corp.

In Friday trading, Vistra Corp shares are currently up about 0.3%, HCA Healthcare Inc shares are up about 0.5%, and Ares Management Corp shares are up about 0.9% on the day.

