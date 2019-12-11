Ex-Dividend Reminder: Vistra Energy, Chesapeake Utilities and Merck

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/13/19, Vistra Energy Corp (Symbol: VST), Chesapeake Utilities Corp. (Symbol: CPK), and Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Vistra Energy Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 12/30/19, Chesapeake Utilities Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.405 on 1/6/20, and Merck & Co Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.61 on 1/8/20. As a percentage of VST's recent stock price of $23.86, this dividend works out to approximately 0.52%, so look for shares of Vistra Energy Corp to trade 0.52% lower — all else being equal — when VST shares open for trading on 12/13/19. Similarly, investors should look for CPK to open 0.43% lower in price and for MRK to open 0.68% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for VST, CPK, and MRK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Vistra Energy Corp (Symbol: VST):



Chesapeake Utilities Corp. (Symbol: CPK):



Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.10% for Vistra Energy Corp, 1.70% for Chesapeake Utilities Corp., and 2.73% for Merck & Co Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Vistra Energy Corp shares are currently up about 0.1%, Chesapeake Utilities Corp. shares are up about 0.3%, and Merck & Co Inc shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.