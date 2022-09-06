Ex-Dividend Reminder: Vishay Intertechnology, Insperity and Waste Management

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/8/22, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (Symbol: VSH), Insperity Inc (Symbol: NSP), and Waste Management, Inc. (Symbol: WM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 9/28/22, Insperity Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.52 on 9/23/22, and Waste Management, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.65 on 9/23/22. As a percentage of VSH's recent stock price of $19.19, this dividend works out to approximately 0.52%, so look for shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. to trade 0.52% lower — all else being equal — when VSH shares open for trading on 9/8/22. Similarly, investors should look for NSP to open 0.48% lower in price and for WM to open 0.38% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for VSH, NSP, and WM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (Symbol: VSH):



Insperity Inc (Symbol: NSP):



Waste Management, Inc. (Symbol: WM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.08% for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., 1.91% for Insperity Inc, and 1.53% for Waste Management, Inc..

In Tuesday trading, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. shares are currently trading flat, Insperity Inc shares are up about 0.8%, and Waste Management, Inc. shares are up about 0.6% on the day.

