Ex-Dividend Reminder: Visa, Lindsay and Jabil

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/14/19, Visa Inc (Symbol: V), Lindsay Corp (Symbol: LNN), and Jabil Inc (Symbol: JBL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Visa Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 12/3/19, Lindsay Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.31 on 11/29/19, and Jabil Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 12/2/19. As a percentage of V's recent stock price of $179.97, this dividend works out to approximately 0.17%, so look for shares of Visa Inc to trade 0.17% lower — all else being equal — when V shares open for trading on 11/14/19. Similarly, investors should look for LNN to open 0.34% lower in price and for JBL to open 0.20% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for V, LNN, and JBL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Visa Inc (Symbol: V):



Lindsay Corp (Symbol: LNN):



Jabil Inc (Symbol: JBL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.67% for Visa Inc, 1.38% for Lindsay Corp, and 0.81% for Jabil Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Visa Inc shares are currently up about 0.2%, Lindsay Corp shares are down about 0.3%, and Jabil Inc shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.