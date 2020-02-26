Ex-Dividend Reminder: Virtu Financial Sun Life Financial and Associated Banc-Corp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/28/20, Virtu Financial Inc - Class A (Symbol: VIRT), Sun Life Financial Inc (Symbol: SLF), and Associated Banc-Corp (Symbol: ASB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Virtu Financial Inc - Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 3/16/20, Sun Life Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.55 on 3/31/20, and Associated Banc-Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 3/16/20. As a percentage of VIRT's recent stock price of $18.46, this dividend works out to approximately 1.30%, so look for shares of Virtu Financial Inc - Class A to trade 1.30% lower — all else being equal — when VIRT shares open for trading on 2/28/20. Similarly, investors should look for SLF to open 1.17% lower in price and for ASB to open 0.97% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for VIRT, SLF, and ASB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Virtu Financial Inc - Class A (Symbol: VIRT):



Sun Life Financial Inc (Symbol: SLF):



Associated Banc-Corp (Symbol: ASB):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.20% for Virtu Financial Inc - Class A, 4.68% for Sun Life Financial Inc, and 3.89% for Associated Banc-Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Virtu Financial Inc - Class A shares are currently off about 0.1%, Sun Life Financial Inc shares are up about 0.7%, and Associated Banc-Corp shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.