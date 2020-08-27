Ex-Dividend Reminder: Virtu Financial, Realty Income and Progress Software

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/31/20, Virtu Financial Inc - Class A (Symbol: VIRT), Realty Income Corp (Symbol: O), and Progress Software Corp (Symbol: PRGS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Virtu Financial Inc - Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 9/15/20, Realty Income Corp will pay its monthly dividend of $0.2335 on 9/15/20, and Progress Software Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.165 on 9/15/20. As a percentage of VIRT's recent stock price of $26.47, this dividend works out to approximately 0.91%, so look for shares of Virtu Financial Inc - Class A to trade 0.91% lower — all else being equal — when VIRT shares open for trading on 8/31/20. Similarly, investors should look for O to open 0.38% lower in price and for PRGS to open 0.43% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for VIRT, O, and PRGS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Virtu Financial Inc - Class A (Symbol: VIRT):



Realty Income Corp (Symbol: O):



Progress Software Corp (Symbol: PRGS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.63% for Virtu Financial Inc - Class A, 4.51% for Realty Income Corp, and 1.72% for Progress Software Corp.

In Thursday trading, Virtu Financial Inc - Class A shares are currently up about 1.2%, Realty Income Corp shares are up about 0.6%, and Progress Software Corp shares are down about 0.6% on the day.

