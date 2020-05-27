Ex-Dividend Reminder: Virtu Financial, Old National Bancorp and SS&C Technologies Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/29/20, Virtu Financial Inc - Class A (Symbol: VIRT), Old National Bancorp (Symbol: ONB), and SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (Symbol: SSNC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Virtu Financial Inc - Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 6/15/20, Old National Bancorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 6/15/20, and SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 6/15/20. As a percentage of VIRT's recent stock price of $22.01, this dividend works out to approximately 1.09%, so look for shares of Virtu Financial Inc - Class A to trade 1.09% lower — all else being equal — when VIRT shares open for trading on 5/29/20. Similarly, investors should look for ONB to open 0.97% lower in price and for SSNC to open 0.22% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for VIRT, ONB, and SSNC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Virtu Financial Inc - Class A (Symbol: VIRT):



Old National Bancorp (Symbol: ONB):



SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (Symbol: SSNC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.36% for Virtu Financial Inc - Class A, 3.87% for Old National Bancorp , and 0.86% for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Virtu Financial Inc - Class A shares are currently up about 0.7%, Old National Bancorp shares are up about 4.6%, and SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

