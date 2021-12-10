Ex-Dividend Reminder: ViacomCBS, Chesapeake Utilities and NorthWestern

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/14/21, ViacomCBS Inc (Symbol: VIAC), Chesapeake Utilities Corp. (Symbol: CPK), and NorthWestern Corp. (Symbol: NWE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. ViacomCBS Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 1/3/22, Chesapeake Utilities Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.48 on 1/5/22, and NorthWestern Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.62 on 12/31/21. As a percentage of VIAC's recent stock price of $31.29, this dividend works out to approximately 0.77%, so look for shares of ViacomCBS Inc to trade 0.77% lower — all else being equal — when VIAC shares open for trading on 12/14/21. Similarly, investors should look for CPK to open 0.36% lower in price and for NWE to open 1.10% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for VIAC, CPK, and NWE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

ViacomCBS Inc (Symbol: VIAC):



Chesapeake Utilities Corp. (Symbol: CPK):



NorthWestern Corp. (Symbol: NWE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.07% for ViacomCBS Inc, 1.42% for Chesapeake Utilities Corp., and 4.40% for NorthWestern Corp..

In Friday trading, ViacomCBS Inc shares are currently up about 0.7%, Chesapeake Utilities Corp. shares are up about 0.1%, and NorthWestern Corp. shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

