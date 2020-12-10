Ex-Dividend Reminder: ViacomCBS, Best Buy and Scripps

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/14/20, ViacomCBS Inc (Symbol: VIAC), Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY), and Scripps Company (Symbol: SSP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. ViacomCBS Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 1/4/21, Best Buy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.55 on 1/5/21, and Scripps Company will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 12/24/20. As a percentage of VIAC's recent stock price of $36.12, this dividend works out to approximately 0.66%, so look for shares of ViacomCBS Inc to trade 0.66% lower — all else being equal — when VIAC shares open for trading on 12/14/20. Similarly, investors should look for BBY to open 0.55% lower in price and for SSP to open 0.35% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for VIAC, BBY, and SSP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

ViacomCBS Inc (Symbol: VIAC):



Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY):



Scripps Company (Symbol: SSP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.66% for ViacomCBS Inc, 2.19% for Best Buy Inc, and 1.41% for Scripps Company .

In Thursday trading, ViacomCBS Inc shares are currently off about 0.9%, Best Buy Inc shares are off about 4.2%, and Scripps Company shares are down about 0.8% on the day.

