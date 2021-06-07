Ex-Dividend Reminder: VFC, Flowers Foods and MGM Resorts International

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/9/21, VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC), Flowers Foods, Inc. (Symbol: FLO), and MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. VF Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.49 on 6/21/21, Flowers Foods, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 6/24/21, and MGM Resorts International will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0025 on 6/15/21. As a percentage of VFC's recent stock price of $79.71, this dividend works out to approximately 0.61%, so look for shares of VF Corp. to trade 0.61% lower — all else being equal — when VFC shares open for trading on 6/9/21. Similarly, investors should look for FLO to open 0.83% lower in price and for MGM to open 0.01% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for VFC, FLO, and MGM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC):



Flowers Foods, Inc. (Symbol: FLO):



MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.46% for VF Corp., 3.33% for Flowers Foods, Inc., and 0.02% for MGM Resorts International.

In Monday trading, VF Corp. shares are currently up about 0.9%, Flowers Foods, Inc. shares are up about 0.1%, and MGM Resorts International shares are down about 0.4% on the day.

