Ex-Dividend Reminder: VF Corp., Edgewell Personal Care and Lancaster Colony Corp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/9/21, VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC), Edgewell Personal Care Co (Symbol: EPC), and Lancaster Colony Corp (Symbol: LANC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. VF Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.49 on 9/20/21, Edgewell Personal Care Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 10/5/21, and Lancaster Colony Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 9/30/21. As a percentage of VFC's recent stock price of $74.41, this dividend works out to approximately 0.66%, so look for shares of VF Corp. to trade 0.66% lower — all else being equal — when VFC shares open for trading on 9/9/21. Similarly, investors should look for EPC to open 0.36% lower in price and for LANC to open 0.43% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for VFC, EPC, and LANC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC):



Edgewell Personal Care Co (Symbol: EPC):



Lancaster Colony Corp (Symbol: LANC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.63% for VF Corp., 1.45% for Edgewell Personal Care Co, and 1.72% for Lancaster Colony Corp.

In Tuesday trading, VF Corp. shares are currently off about 2.4%, Edgewell Personal Care Co shares are up about 0.2%, and Lancaster Colony Corp shares are down about 0.3% on the day.

