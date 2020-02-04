Ex-Dividend Reminder: Veritex Holdings, Atlantic Union Bankshares and CIT Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/5/20, Veritex Holdings Inc (Symbol: VBTX), Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp (Symbol: AUB), and CIT Group Inc (Symbol: CIT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Veritex Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 2/20/20, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 2/21/20, and CIT Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 2/21/20. As a percentage of VBTX's recent stock price of $28.94, this dividend works out to approximately 0.59%, so look for shares of Veritex Holdings Inc to trade 0.59% lower — all else being equal — when VBTX shares open for trading on 2/5/20. Similarly, investors should look for AUB to open 0.72% lower in price and for CIT to open 0.74% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for VBTX, AUB, and CIT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Veritex Holdings Inc (Symbol: VBTX):



Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp (Symbol: AUB):



CIT Group Inc (Symbol: CIT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.35% for Veritex Holdings Inc, 2.87% for Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp, and 2.94% for CIT Group Inc .

In Tuesday trading, Veritex Holdings Inc shares are currently up about 0.9%, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp shares are up about 1%, and CIT Group Inc shares are up about 2.2% on the day.

