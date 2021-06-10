Ex-Dividend Reminder: Verisk Analytics, Installed Building Products and Leidos Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/14/21, Verisk Analytics Inc (Symbol: VRSK), Installed Building Products Inc (Symbol: IBP), and Leidos Holdings Inc (Symbol: LDOS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Verisk Analytics Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.29 on 6/30/21, Installed Building Products Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 6/30/21, and Leidos Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 6/30/21. As a percentage of VRSK's recent stock price of $170.11, this dividend works out to approximately 0.17%, so look for shares of Verisk Analytics Inc to trade 0.17% lower — all else being equal — when VRSK shares open for trading on 6/14/21. Similarly, investors should look for IBP to open 0.25% lower in price and for LDOS to open 0.32% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for VRSK, IBP, and LDOS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Verisk Analytics Inc (Symbol: VRSK):



Installed Building Products Inc (Symbol: IBP):



Leidos Holdings Inc (Symbol: LDOS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.68% for Verisk Analytics Inc, 1.02% for Installed Building Products Inc, and 1.29% for Leidos Holdings Inc.

In Thursday trading, Verisk Analytics Inc shares are currently up about 0.1%, Installed Building Products Inc shares are down about 1%, and Leidos Holdings Inc shares are up about 0.8% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.