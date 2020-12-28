Ex-Dividend Reminder: VEREIT, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and Independence Realty Trust

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/30/20, VEREIT Inc (Symbol: VER), KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (Symbol: KREF), and Independence Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: IRT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. VEREIT Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.385 on 1/15/21, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.43 on 1/15/21, and Independence Realty Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 1/22/21. As a percentage of VER's recent stock price of $37.54, this dividend works out to approximately 1.03%, so look for shares of VEREIT Inc to trade 1.03% lower — all else being equal — when VER shares open for trading on 12/30/20. Similarly, investors should look for KREF to open 2.30% lower in price and for IRT to open 0.89% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for VER, KREF, and IRT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

VEREIT Inc (Symbol: VER):



KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (Symbol: KREF):



Independence Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: IRT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.10% for VEREIT Inc, 9.19% for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, and 3.54% for Independence Realty Trust Inc.

In Monday trading, VEREIT Inc shares are currently off about 0.1%, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc shares are up about 1.7%, and Independence Realty Trust Inc shares are off about 0.2% on the day.

