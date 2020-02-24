Ex-Dividend Reminder: VEON, Marriott Vacations Worldwide and Maxim Integrated Products

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/26/20, VEON Ltd (Symbol: VEON), Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. (Symbol: VAC), and Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (Symbol: MXIM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. VEON Ltd will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.15 on 3/5/20, Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.54 on 3/12/20, and Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.48 on 3/13/20. As a percentage of VEON's recent stock price of $2.32, this dividend works out to approximately 6.47%, so look for shares of VEON Ltd to trade 6.47% lower — all else being equal — when VEON shares open for trading on 2/26/20. Similarly, investors should look for VAC to open 0.45% lower in price and for MXIM to open 0.81% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (Symbol: MXIM) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 17+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for VEON, VAC, and MXIM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

VEON Ltd (Symbol: VEON):



Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. (Symbol: VAC):



Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (Symbol: MXIM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 12.93% for VEON Ltd, 1.80% for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp., and 3.24% for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc..

In Monday trading, VEON Ltd shares are currently off about 1.7%, Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. shares are off about 4.7%, and Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. shares are down about 3.2% on the day.

