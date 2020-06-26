Ex-Dividend Reminder: Ventas, State Street and Pegasystems

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/30/20, Ventas Inc (Symbol: VTR), State Street Corp. (Symbol: STT), and Pegasystems Inc (Symbol: PEGA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Ventas Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 7/14/20, State Street Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.52 on 7/16/20, and Pegasystems Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.03 on 7/15/20. As a percentage of VTR's recent stock price of $35.76, this dividend works out to approximately 1.26%, so look for shares of Ventas Inc to trade 1.26% lower — all else being equal — when VTR shares open for trading on 6/30/20. Similarly, investors should look for STT to open 0.83% lower in price and for PEGA to open 0.03% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for VTR, STT, and PEGA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Ventas Inc (Symbol: VTR):



State Street Corp. (Symbol: STT):



Pegasystems Inc (Symbol: PEGA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.03% for Ventas Inc, 3.32% for State Street Corp., and 0.12% for Pegasystems Inc.

In Friday trading, Ventas Inc shares are currently up about 0.5%, State Street Corp. shares are off about 2.4%, and Pegasystems Inc shares are up about 2.8% on the day.

