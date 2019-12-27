Ex-Dividend Reminder: Ventas, CubeSmart and Liberty Property Trust

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/31/19, Ventas Inc (Symbol: VTR), CubeSmart (Symbol: CUBE), and Liberty Property Trust (Symbol: LPT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Ventas Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.7925 on 1/13/20, CubeSmart will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.33 on 1/15/20, and Liberty Property Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.41 on 1/15/20. As a percentage of VTR's recent stock price of $57.82, this dividend works out to approximately 1.37%, so look for shares of Ventas Inc to trade 1.37% lower — all else being equal — when VTR shares open for trading on 12/31/19. Similarly, investors should look for CUBE to open 1.05% lower in price and for LPT to open 0.68% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for VTR, CUBE, and LPT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Ventas Inc (Symbol: VTR):



CubeSmart (Symbol: CUBE):



Liberty Property Trust (Symbol: LPT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.48% for Ventas Inc, 4.20% for CubeSmart, and 2.72% for Liberty Property Trust.

In Friday trading, Ventas Inc shares are currently up about 0.4%, CubeSmart shares are up about 0.3%, and Liberty Property Trust shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

