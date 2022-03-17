Ex-Dividend Reminder: Vector Group, J&J Snack Foods and Vistra

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/21/22, Vector Group Ltd (Symbol: VGR), J&J Snack Foods Corp. (Symbol: JJSF), and Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Vector Group Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 3/30/22, J&J Snack Foods Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.633 on 4/12/22, and Vistra Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 3/31/22. As a percentage of VGR's recent stock price of $10.64, this dividend works out to approximately 1.88%, so look for shares of Vector Group Ltd to trade 1.88% lower — all else being equal — when VGR shares open for trading on 3/21/22. Similarly, investors should look for JJSF to open 0.40% lower in price and for VST to open 0.76% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. J&J Snack Foods Corp. (Symbol: JJSF) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 17+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for VGR, JJSF, and VST, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Vector Group Ltd (Symbol: VGR):



J&J Snack Foods Corp. (Symbol: JJSF):



Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 7.52% for Vector Group Ltd, 1.59% for J&J Snack Foods Corp., and 3.02% for Vistra Corp.

In Thursday trading, Vector Group Ltd shares are currently off about 0.1%, J&J Snack Foods Corp. shares are up about 0.3%, and Vistra Corp shares are down about 0.3% on the day.

