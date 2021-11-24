Ex-Dividend Reminder: Valvoline, Strategic Education and Atmos Energy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/26/21, Valvoline Inc (Symbol: VVV), Strategic Education Inc (Symbol: STRA), and Atmos Energy Corp. (Symbol: ATO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Valvoline Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 12/15/21, Strategic Education Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.60 on 12/6/21, and Atmos Energy Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.68 on 12/13/21. As a percentage of VVV's recent stock price of $36.48, this dividend works out to approximately 0.34%, so look for shares of Valvoline Inc to trade 0.34% lower — all else being equal — when VVV shares open for trading on 11/26/21. Similarly, investors should look for STRA to open 1.03% lower in price and for ATO to open 0.71% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for VVV, STRA, and ATO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Valvoline Inc (Symbol: VVV):



Strategic Education Inc (Symbol: STRA):



Atmos Energy Corp. (Symbol: ATO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.37% for Valvoline Inc, 4.13% for Strategic Education Inc, and 2.84% for Atmos Energy Corp..

In Wednesday trading, Valvoline Inc shares are currently trading flat, Strategic Education Inc shares are off about 1.5%, and Atmos Energy Corp. shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

