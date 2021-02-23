Ex-Dividend Reminder: Valvoline, NU Skin Enterprises and Seaboard

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/25/21, Valvoline Inc (Symbol: VVV), NU Skin Enterprises, Inc. (Symbol: NUS), and Seaboard Corp. (Symbol: SEB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Valvoline Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 3/15/21, NU Skin Enterprises, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.38 on 3/10/21, and Seaboard Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $2.25 on 3/8/21. As a percentage of VVV's recent stock price of $24.68, this dividend works out to approximately 0.51%, so look for shares of Valvoline Inc to trade 0.51% lower — all else being equal — when VVV shares open for trading on 2/25/21. Similarly, investors should look for NUS to open 0.79% lower in price and for SEB to open 0.07% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for VVV, NUS, and SEB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Valvoline Inc (Symbol: VVV):



NU Skin Enterprises, Inc. (Symbol: NUS):



Seaboard Corp. (Symbol: SEB):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.03% for Valvoline Inc, 3.14% for NU Skin Enterprises, Inc., and 0.29% for Seaboard Corp..

In Tuesday trading, Valvoline Inc shares are currently down about 2.1%, NU Skin Enterprises, Inc. shares are off about 2.5%, and Seaboard Corp. shares are up about 1.3% on the day.

