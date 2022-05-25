Ex-Dividend Reminder: Valvoline, Nordstrom and ARKO

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/27/22, Valvoline Inc (Symbol: VVV), Nordstrom, Inc. (Symbol: JWN), and ARKO Corp (Symbol: ARKO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Valvoline Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 6/15/22, Nordstrom, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 6/15/22, and ARKO Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.02 on 6/15/22. As a percentage of VVV's recent stock price of $29.93, this dividend works out to approximately 0.42%, so look for shares of Valvoline Inc to trade 0.42% lower — all else being equal — when VVV shares open for trading on 5/27/22. Similarly, investors should look for JWN to open 0.92% lower in price and for ARKO to open 0.24% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for VVV, JWN, and ARKO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Valvoline Inc (Symbol: VVV):



Nordstrom, Inc. (Symbol: JWN):



ARKO Corp (Symbol: ARKO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.67% for Valvoline Inc, 3.66% for Nordstrom, Inc., and 0.96% for ARKO Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Valvoline Inc shares are currently up about 0.5%, Nordstrom, Inc. shares are up about 0.3%, and ARKO Corp shares are off about 1.9% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.