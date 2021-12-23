Ex-Dividend Reminder: Vail Resorts, Zimmer Biomet Holdings and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/27/21, Vail Resorts Inc (Symbol: MTN), Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (Symbol: ZBH), and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (Symbol: HASI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Vail Resorts Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.88 on 1/11/22, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 1/31/22, and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 1/11/22. As a percentage of MTN's recent stock price of $331.03, this dividend works out to approximately 0.27%, so look for shares of Vail Resorts Inc to trade 0.27% lower — all else being equal — when MTN shares open for trading on 12/27/21. Similarly, investors should look for ZBH to open 0.19% lower in price and for HASI to open 0.66% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MTN, ZBH, and HASI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Vail Resorts Inc (Symbol: MTN):



Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (Symbol: ZBH):



Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (Symbol: HASI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.06% for Vail Resorts Inc, 0.77% for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, and 2.64% for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.

In Thursday trading, Vail Resorts Inc shares are currently up about 0.2%, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc shares are up about 0.6%, and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc shares are down about 1.4% on the day.

