Ex-Dividend Reminder: Utz Brands, Dine Brands Global and Buckle

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/17/21, Utz Brands Inc (Symbol: UTZ), Dine Brands Global Inc (Symbol: DIN), and Buckle, Inc. (Symbol: BKE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Utz Brands Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.054 on 1/10/22, Dine Brands Global Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 1/7/22, and Buckle, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 12/29/21. As a percentage of UTZ's recent stock price of $16.43, this dividend works out to approximately 0.33%, so look for shares of Utz Brands Inc to trade 0.33% lower — all else being equal — when UTZ shares open for trading on 12/17/21. Similarly, investors should look for DIN to open 0.53% lower in price and for BKE to open 0.73% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for UTZ, DIN, and BKE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Utz Brands Inc (Symbol: UTZ):



Dine Brands Global Inc (Symbol: DIN):



Buckle, Inc. (Symbol: BKE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.31% for Utz Brands Inc, 2.10% for Dine Brands Global Inc, and 2.93% for Buckle, Inc..

In Wednesday trading, Utz Brands Inc shares are currently down about 1%, Dine Brands Global Inc shares are up about 1%, and Buckle, Inc. shares are down about 0.5% on the day.

