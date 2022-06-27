Ex-Dividend Reminder: US Bancorp, RLJ Lodging Trust and Innovative Industrial Properties

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/29/22, US Bancorp (Symbol: USB), RLJ Lodging Trust (Symbol: RLJ), and Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. US Bancorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.46 on 7/15/22, RLJ Lodging Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.01 on 7/15/22, and Innovative Industrial Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.75 on 7/15/22. As a percentage of USB's recent stock price of $47.47, this dividend works out to approximately 0.97%, so look for shares of US Bancorp to trade 0.97% lower — all else being equal — when USB shares open for trading on 6/29/22. Similarly, investors should look for RLJ to open 0.09% lower in price and for IIPR to open 1.47% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for USB, RLJ, and IIPR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

US Bancorp (Symbol: USB):



RLJ Lodging Trust (Symbol: RLJ):



Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.88% for US Bancorp, 0.36% for RLJ Lodging Trust, and 5.86% for Innovative Industrial Properties Inc.

In Monday trading, US Bancorp shares are currently off about 0.1%, RLJ Lodging Trust shares are up about 0.1%, and Innovative Industrial Properties Inc shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

