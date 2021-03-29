Ex-Dividend Reminder: UPM Kymmene, Thor Industries and Keurig Dr Pepper

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/31/21, Upm Kymmene Corp (Symbol: UPMKF), Thor Industries, Inc. (Symbol: THO), and Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (Symbol: KDP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Upm Kymmene Corp will pay its annual dividend of $1.30 on 4/12/21, Thor Industries, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.41 on 4/16/21, and Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 4/15/21. As a percentage of UPMKF's recent stock price of $37.51, this dividend works out to approximately 3.47%, so look for shares of Upm Kymmene Corp to trade 3.47% lower — all else being equal — when UPMKF shares open for trading on 3/31/21. Similarly, investors should look for THO to open 0.30% lower in price and for KDP to open 0.42% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for UPMKF, THO, and KDP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Upm Kymmene Corp (Symbol: UPMKF):



Thor Industries, Inc. (Symbol: THO):



Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (Symbol: KDP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.47% for Upm Kymmene Corp, 1.21% for Thor Industries, Inc., and 1.69% for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

In Monday trading, Upm Kymmene Corp shares are currently off about 1.1%, Thor Industries, Inc. shares are up about 1.2%, and Keurig Dr Pepper Inc shares are up about 0.8% on the day.

