Ex-Dividend Reminder: Unum Group, CSW Industrials and Kinder Morgan

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/29/21, Unum Group (Symbol: UNM), CSW Industrials Inc (Symbol: CSWI), and Kinder Morgan Inc. (Symbol: KMI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Unum Group will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.285 on 5/21/21, CSW Industrials Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 5/14/21, and Kinder Morgan Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 5/17/21. As a percentage of UNM's recent stock price of $28.65, this dividend works out to approximately 0.99%, so look for shares of Unum Group to trade 0.99% lower — all else being equal — when UNM shares open for trading on 4/29/21. Similarly, investors should look for CSWI to open 0.11% lower in price and for KMI to open 1.58% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for UNM, CSWI, and KMI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Unum Group (Symbol: UNM):



CSW Industrials Inc (Symbol: CSWI):



Kinder Morgan Inc. (Symbol: KMI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.98% for Unum Group, 0.42% for CSW Industrials Inc, and 6.33% for Kinder Morgan Inc..

In Tuesday trading, Unum Group shares are currently up about 0.3%, CSW Industrials Inc shares are up about 1%, and Kinder Morgan Inc. shares are up about 0.9% on the day.

