Ex-Dividend Reminder: Universal, Hormel Foods and Global Net Lease

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/10/20, Universal Corp (Symbol: UVV), Hormel Foods Corp. (Symbol: HRL), and Global Net Lease Inc (Symbol: GNL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Universal Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.76 on 2/3/20, Hormel Foods Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2325 on 2/18/20, and Global Net Lease Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.5325 on 1/15/20. As a percentage of UVV's recent stock price of $57.22, this dividend works out to approximately 1.33%, so look for shares of Universal Corp to trade 1.33% lower — all else being equal — when UVV shares open for trading on 1/10/20. Similarly, investors should look for HRL to open 0.52% lower in price and for GNL to open 2.61% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for UVV, HRL, and GNL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Universal Corp (Symbol: UVV):



Hormel Foods Corp. (Symbol: HRL):



Global Net Lease Inc (Symbol: GNL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.31% for Universal Corp, 2.08% for Hormel Foods Corp., and 10.44% for Global Net Lease Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Universal Corp shares are currently up about 0.7%, Hormel Foods Corp. shares are up about 0.2%, and Global Net Lease Inc shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

