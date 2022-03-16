Ex-Dividend Reminder: Universal Health Realty Income Trust, Hudson Pacific Properties and Albany International

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/18/22, Universal Health Realty Income Trust (Symbol: UHT), Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (Symbol: HPP), and Albany International Corp (Symbol: AIN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Universal Health Realty Income Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.705 on 3/31/22, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 3/31/22, and Albany International Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 4/7/22. As a percentage of UHT's recent stock price of $59.20, this dividend works out to approximately 1.19%, so look for shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust to trade 1.19% lower — all else being equal — when UHT shares open for trading on 3/18/22. Similarly, investors should look for HPP to open 0.92% lower in price and for AIN to open 0.24% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for UHT, HPP, and AIN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (Symbol: UHT):



Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (Symbol: HPP):



Albany International Corp (Symbol: AIN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.76% for Universal Health Realty Income Trust, 3.69% for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc, and 0.97% for Albany International Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are currently up about 0.7%, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc shares are up about 1.2%, and Albany International Corp shares are up about 1.1% on the day.

