Ex-Dividend Reminder: Universal Display, Altra Industrial Motion and Fidelity National Information Services

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/15/22, Universal Display Corp (Symbol: OLED), Altra Industrial Motion Corp (Symbol: AIMC), and Fidelity National Information Services Inc (Symbol: FIS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Universal Display Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 9/30/22, Altra Industrial Motion Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.09 on 10/4/22, and Fidelity National Information Services Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.47 on 9/30/22. As a percentage of OLED's recent stock price of $104.42, this dividend works out to approximately 0.29%, so look for shares of Universal Display Corp to trade 0.29% lower — all else being equal — when OLED shares open for trading on 9/15/22. Similarly, investors should look for AIMC to open 0.23% lower in price and for FIS to open 0.52% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for OLED, AIMC, and FIS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Universal Display Corp (Symbol: OLED):



Altra Industrial Motion Corp (Symbol: AIMC):



Fidelity National Information Services Inc (Symbol: FIS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.15% for Universal Display Corp, 0.93% for Altra Industrial Motion Corp, and 2.07% for Fidelity National Information Services Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Universal Display Corp shares are currently off about 4%, Altra Industrial Motion Corp shares are down about 4.3%, and Fidelity National Information Services Inc shares are down about 2.3% on the day.

