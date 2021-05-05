Ex-Dividend Reminder: United States Steel, Sonoco Products and NuStar Energy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/7/21, United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X), Sonoco Products Co. (Symbol: SON), and NuStar Energy LP (Symbol: NS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. United States Steel Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.01 on 6/9/21, Sonoco Products Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 6/10/21, and NuStar Energy LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 5/14/21. As a percentage of X's recent stock price of $26.50, this dividend works out to approximately 0.04%, so look for shares of United States Steel Corp. to trade 0.04% lower — all else being equal — when X shares open for trading on 5/7/21. Similarly, investors should look for SON to open 0.67% lower in price and for NS to open 2.11% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for X, SON, and NS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X):



Sonoco Products Co. (Symbol: SON):



NuStar Energy LP (Symbol: NS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.15% for United States Steel Corp., 2.68% for Sonoco Products Co., and 8.43% for NuStar Energy LP.

In Wednesday trading, United States Steel Corp. shares are currently off about 0.5%, Sonoco Products Co. shares are down about 0.6%, and NuStar Energy LP shares are off about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.