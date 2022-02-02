Ex-Dividend Reminder: United States Steel, Crestwood Equity Partners and Cheniere Energy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/4/22, United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X), Crestwood Equity Partners LP (Symbol: CEQP), and Cheniere Energy Inc. (Symbol: LNG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. United States Steel Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 3/8/22, Crestwood Equity Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.625 on 2/14/22, and Cheniere Energy Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.33 on 2/28/22. As a percentage of X's recent stock price of $21.49, this dividend works out to approximately 0.23%, so look for shares of United States Steel Corp. to trade 0.23% lower — all else being equal — when X shares open for trading on 2/4/22. Similarly, investors should look for CEQP to open 2.24% lower in price and for LNG to open 0.29% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for X, CEQP, and LNG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X):



Crestwood Equity Partners LP (Symbol: CEQP):



Cheniere Energy Inc. (Symbol: LNG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.93% for United States Steel Corp., 8.96% for Crestwood Equity Partners LP, and 1.15% for Cheniere Energy Inc..

In Wednesday trading, United States Steel Corp. shares are currently down about 0.4%, Crestwood Equity Partners LP shares are off about 1%, and Cheniere Energy Inc. shares are off about 0.4% on the day.

